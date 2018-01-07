Watch: A policeman leads the chants at Leeds’ FA Cup clash at Newport

In footage posted to Twitter by Leeds fan Charlie Rosenberg, the copper engages in what, it should be warned, is a jolly but crudely worded song.

Unfortunately for both the policeman and Charlie, the game ended 2-1 to the League Two side, as Newport’s Shawn McCoulsky dramatically bagged a headed winner in the 89th minute.

Newport County v Leeds United – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Rodney Parade

Despite the Championship side being humbled by their lower league opponents, Charlie can at least take heart that his video of the policeman has garnered thousands of views on social media.

Oh, and he bagged a selfie with the copper too.