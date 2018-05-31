Watch a police officer’s uplifting response to a complaint about a homeless man

An encounter between a homeless man and a police officer in the US ended in the most heartwarming way.

Video footage shows officer CJ Mullinax, from a South Carolina police department, behind the counter at fast food restaurant Hardee’s buying the homeless man a meal.

The man had apparently been staying near the restaurant in the days following up to the gesture, during which customers and employees gave him food. Police were called to our restaurant today because a homeless man was asking people for their scraps to eat. This police... Posted by Victoria Paige Summer on Saturday, May 26, 2018 But officers from Horry County Police Department responded to a call from a customer who was upset at the man’s presence over the weekend, local news outlet WMBF news said.

Victoria Paige Summer, who works at the restaurant on Saturdays, posted the video on Facebook and said: “This police officer bought the homeless man food and handled the situation amazingly!” According to local reports, Mullinax bought him two cheeseburgers after asking him if he was hungry.

Summer later told the Press Association that the policeman went “above and beyond”. She added: “And I hope that people will want to help others and pass it on from watching the video.”

Meanwhile Horry County PD commented on the video, saying: “Thank you all for the positive and supportive comments regarding Officer CJ Mullinax and his assistance to one of our citizens in need.”

Press Association