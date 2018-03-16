Watch a police officer propose to his girlfriend in front of her students

When Aliza, a school worker at the Weinstein School in Dunwoody, asked her partner Matt Jay to come to the school and participate in its Community Helpers Week, she probably wasn’t expecting to end the day with a ring on her finger.

On the day of the visit, officer Jay duly attended in his police car, taking pictures with the children in front of it.

Officer Jay attended the "Community Helpers Week" event at The Weinstein School at the MJCCA in Dunwoody. He was... Posted by Duluth Police Department on Monday, March 12, 2018

The best was yet to come for Aliza though. As the children posed for the camera and shouted “officer Jay!”, he shuffled across to her and popped the question.