Watch a pair of nature-loving police officers rescue a duckling

The two men from the University of Kentucky police force went below and beyond by climbing into the drain to rescue the bird in distress.

The duckling can be heard cheeping inside the pipe, during the rescue and when the officer brings it back above ground.

This is a tale of heroic proportions: UK Police rescues a family of ducklings from a storm drain and reunites the last one home. #noduckleftbehind #keepfamiliestogether #stormdrainstories 🦆🚔🦆 Posted by University of Kentucky Police Department on Tuesday, June 19, 2018

The officers ensured a happy ending for the duckling, later releasing it back on to the water.