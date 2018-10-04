When a ball is about to sail 3ft over your head at a rate of knots, most people would concede defeat and let that ball carry on its journey – but not Adeiny Hechavarria.

Watch a New York Yankee pluck one of the catches of the year from the sky

The New York Yankees infielder, 29, was positioned not far from third base when Oakland As shortstop Marcus Semien hit a curveball way over the fielder’s head.

But Hechavarria wasn’t to be dissuaded from making the catch, leaping like a salmon to end the play.

Hech of a play. pic.twitter.com/XeHxumZHS3 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 4, 2018

“Semien drops the head on a curveball and look at him (Hechavarria) get up! The timing is incredible!” said one commentator.

Indeed, for some it was the catch of the year, and it prompted quite the gif reaction.

Catches don’t come much better than that.

