Watch a member of the Household Cavalry swap his horse for a plastic lion

A member of the Household Cavalry, one of the most senior regiments of the British Army, has swapped his horse for a plastic lion.

The change is, you may be pleased to hear, temporary – but it did make for a rather entertaining video, make sure your sound is on.

The Household Cavalry have swapped their horses for lions at @Longleat Military Spectacular today. Why not visit our display and watch the Farrier and Saddler at work. #trustedguardians pic.twitter.com/hgiRvHmNYe — Household Cavalry (@HCav1660) September 30, 2018

That excellent display was filmed at safari park Longleat, which hosted a celebration for the British Army this weekend called the Military Spectacular.

The Household Cavalry is one of the oldest regiments of the British Army, dating back to 1660, and up until the beginning of World War II was a heavy cavalry unit, but now are an armoured reconnaissance regiment.

Made up of two parts, the Life Guards and the Blues & Royals, they have fought in wars from Waterloo to Afghanistan, whilst also protecting the Queen and carrying out ceremonial roles as the public face of the British Army.

