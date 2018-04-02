News And Finally

Monday 2 April 2018

Watch a loose sheep run into a Waitrose in London

The lost animal was filmed in King’s Cross.

The sheep running in London
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

A sheep has been spotted running into a supermarket in central London.

The sheep was filmed by Twitter user Jess Hodge running into a Waitrose in King’s Cross after escaping from a sheep show at a nearby market.

The animal caused something of a commotion inside the store before being removed by the man running the show.

The sheep show, which teaches people about different breeds and where their meat comes from, was being hosted by Real Food Festivals, who put on a weekly food and arts market at Kings Cross.

Director Fabio Diu said: “During the show the sheep literally jumped off stage and ran around the market several loops before heading into Waitrose.”

He added that the both sheep and shoppers emerged from the event unscathed.

“Nobody was hurt and no sheep was hurt,” he said. “This sheep survived Easter.”

