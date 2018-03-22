Watch a kangaroo let off some steam by boxing a golf flag

Spotted by golfer Bettina Hammant during a practice round, the little guy appeared to be boxing with the flag stick.

This has to be one of the funniest things I've seen. I was out practicing and saw this! Posted by Bettina Hammant on Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Bettina said she saw the kangaroo after hitting a “lovely shot” onto the par three at Noosa Golf Course in Queensland.

“I approached the green when this kangaroo hopped onto the green and nuzzled the pin,” she told the Press Association. “I stopped, wondering what it was doing and decided to video it.