Watch a huge Galapagos tortoise eat a cactus at San Diego Zoo
This Galapagos tortoise walks at around 0.16 miles per hour, and was spotted eating cacti at San Diego Zoo.
This Galapagos tortoise will give you serious leisure envy, as it was spotted eating a cactus at an incredibly slow speed at San Diego Zoo.
In a video, which now has over 47,000 views, the tortoise is seen munching on a cactus, taking almost a minute to eat one small chunk.
Posting on Facebook, the zoo said: “Slow week? These gentle giants amble along at an astonishing 0.16 miles per hour. The perfect speed for a long life.”
Galapagos tortoises eat cacti, fruits, vegetables, leaves and grasses – however, the giants can go up to a year without eating or drinking a thing.
According to the zoo, prickly pear cacti are a favourite of the species.
The San Diego Zoo has one of the largest colonies of Galapagos tortoises in the world, and has had the species in its collection since 1928.
Press Association