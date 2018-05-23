Watch a horse do the Cupid Shuffle with a bunch of children

Captain Keith Sulzer of Cleveland Police’s Community Policing Unit filmed Mandy the horse and Officer Scott Sieger having a boogie to the Cupid Shuffle on Saturday at the 12th Annual Stockyard Bikeathon event.

“The Bikeathon is sponsored by Cleveland Police, Cleveland Police Foundation, and other neighbourhood organisations to promote safety, community spirit, and foster better relationships between the police and community,” said Captain Sulzer.

If you've never seen a horse do the Cupid Shuffle here you go!! Cleveland Police rocking the Stockyard Bikeathon!! Posted by Keith G. Sulzer on Saturday, May 19, 2018

“We raffle off 24 new bikes, emphasise safe riding, helmets, etc., then the police lead the children through the neighbourhood with a police escort.”