Dashboard camera footage showing a helicopter emerging out of the mist on a country road is wowing Twitter users.

Watch: A helicopter emerges out of the mist on Lake District road

Brian Weatherall, 45, from Easington Village in Durham encountered the surprising sight on Kirkstone Pass in the Lake District.

In a video posted to Twitter, Weatherall can be heard exclaiming, “woah” and “it’s a massive helicopter” as he brings his car to a halt.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all, but was an amazing sight,” Weatherall said.

His children were really excited to spot it, he told the Press Association.

