News And Finally

Saturday 4 August 2018

Watch: A helicopter emerges out of the mist on Lake District road

An incredible sight.

(Brian Weatherall/PA)
(Brian Weatherall/PA)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Dashboard camera footage showing a helicopter emerging out of the mist on a country road is wowing Twitter users.

Brian Weatherall, 45, from Easington Village in Durham encountered the surprising sight on Kirkstone Pass in the Lake District.

In a video posted to Twitter, Weatherall can be heard exclaiming, “woah” and “it’s a massive helicopter” as he brings his car to a halt.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all, but was an amazing sight,” Weatherall said.

His children were really excited to spot it, he told the Press Association.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News