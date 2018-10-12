News And Finally

Friday 12 October 2018

Watch a goalkeeper run from the pitch to make sure his car hadn’t been towed

‘Preston, move your car, Preston Preston move your car!’

Someone putting tow rope on a car – (Voyagerix/Getty Images)
Someone putting tow rope on a car – (Voyagerix/Getty Images)

By Max McLean, Press Association

Hearing an announcement at a football match asking for someone to move their car is nothing out of the ordinary, but when the vehicle belongs to the goalkeeper it’s a different story.

That’s what happened to Dulwich Hamlet goalie Preston Edwards, whose vehicle was apparently causing problems while he was guarding his goal.

During a fundraising game for the National League South side against Premier League Crystal Palace, Edwards’s attention was diverted by three separate announcements about his car blocking someone in.

After the third announcement, Edwards felt he could no longer ignore the situation – especially after hearing his vehicle would be forcibly removed if he did not retrieve it.

Cue the goalie sprinting off the pitch at half-time to address the situation.

Palace ran out 5-0 winners in the game, and afterwards Edwards explained what had happened on Twitter.

The keeper also tweeted that the reason for the incident was that he was “running late and saw no spaces”.

The car was apparently safely moved by someone from the crowd, but Edwards would do well to get to the ground a little earlier next time in order to be able to fully concentrate on tending his goal.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News