Hearing an announcement at a football match asking for someone to move their car is nothing out of the ordinary, but when the vehicle belongs to the goalkeeper it’s a different story.

Hearing an announcement at a football match asking for someone to move their car is nothing out of the ordinary, but when the vehicle belongs to the goalkeeper it’s a different story.

Watch a goalkeeper run from the pitch to make sure his car hadn’t been towed

That’s what happened to Dulwich Hamlet goalie Preston Edwards, whose vehicle was apparently causing problems while he was guarding his goal.

At Dulwich v Palace and the most non-league thing just happened. The guy over the tannoy read the registration of a car that was being towed. The Dulwich keeper suddenly started frantically calling to someone in the crowd.



It's his car. — Jim Daly (@jimdalycomedy) October 11, 2018

During a fundraising game for the National League South side against Premier League Crystal Palace, Edwards’s attention was diverted by three separate announcements about his car blocking someone in.

'Preston, move your car! Preston Preston, move your car!'



TFW you're playing in goal against @CPFC and your car's about to get towed. @preston_eddy#DHFC💖💙 pic.twitter.com/oI4StRuenW — Dulwich Hamlet FC (@DulwichHamletFC) October 12, 2018

After the third announcement, Edwards felt he could no longer ignore the situation – especially after hearing his vehicle would be forcibly removed if he did not retrieve it.

Cue the goalie sprinting off the pitch at half-time to address the situation.

This is hilarious! 🤣



Last night at Dulwich Hamlet v Crystal Palace the tannoy repeatedly notified the crowd of a car which was blocking someone in 🚗



...the car belonged to Dulwich Hamlet goalkeeper Preston Edwards who sprinted down the tunnel at half-time to move it 🏃💨 pic.twitter.com/Xvmyc47svI — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) October 12, 2018

Palace ran out 5-0 winners in the game, and afterwards Edwards explained what had happened on Twitter.

I wasn’t a wind up. The first two times I ignored it. The third time they mentioned it getting towed. That’s when I panicked! — Preston Edwards (@Preston_Eddy) October 11, 2018

The keeper also tweeted that the reason for the incident was that he was “running late and saw no spaces”.

Running late and saw no spaces. https://t.co/J9GJCy2u5f — Preston Edwards (@Preston_Eddy) October 11, 2018

The car was apparently safely moved by someone from the crowd, but Edwards would do well to get to the ground a little earlier next time in order to be able to fully concentrate on tending his goal.

Press Association