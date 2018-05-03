News And Finally

Thursday 3 May 2018

Watch a cop surprise his fellow officers with a novel use of his police baton

The policeman with his baton
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

A police officer with a past in marching bands showed off his skills and dreamt up a novel way to use police equipment at the same time.

Armed with a police baton, Officer Pennington of Sacramento Police Department was passed by marching musical troupe in the street, so decided to join in – and his impromptu performance came as quite a surprise to his fellow officers.

Mad skills indeed.

Officer Pennington’s police force is based in Sacramento in California, and the band were marching for the Sacramento Kings – an NBA basketball team based in the state’s capital city.

