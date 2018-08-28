Watch a baby pygmy hippo embody #MondayMotivation by scampering over a high step

If you’re struggling to motivate yourself this week, perhaps this newborn pygmy hippo will inspire you to achieve your goals.

Pygmy hippos as a species are currently listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species, so this arrival at Toronto Zoo is an important one.

The calf was born earlier in August, and despite its fight against the odds, it’s already overcoming the obstacles in front of it.

The little pygmy hippo that could #MondayMotivation #BabyPygmyDiaries Posted by The Toronto Zoo on Monday, August 27, 2018

This is just the seventh birth of a pygmy hippo in Toronto Zoo’s history, and the first 30 days are critical for both mum and calf.

But if this video is anything to go by, Toronto Zoo has got a fighter on its hands.

Press Association