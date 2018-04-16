Watch a baby polar bear take its first steps outside
Nanook lives at the zoological gardens in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
An 18-week-old polar bear has been spotted outside for the first time at a German zoo.
Nanook explored her enclosure at the Zoom Erlebniswelt in Gelsenkirchen with her mother, Lara, this weekend. She had been living inside since the day she was born – December 4.
The lovely little bear spent a few minutes outside, running around on the grass and even taking a dip in the pool.
Nanook, meaning polar bear in the Inuit language, was named after a public vote. Other names considered were Mathilda, Lenja, Lore and Baerbe.
Mayor of Gelsenkirchen Frank Baranowski revealed the public’s name choice to those gathered around the enclosure.
