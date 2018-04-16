Watch a baby polar bear take its first steps outside

Nanook explored her enclosure at the Zoom Erlebniswelt in Gelsenkirchen with her mother, Lara, this weekend. She had been living inside since the day she was born – December 4.

(Martin Meissner/AP)

The lovely little bear spent a few minutes outside, running around on the grass and even taking a dip in the pool.

( Martin Meissner/AP)

Nanook, meaning polar bear in the Inuit language, was named after a public vote. Other names considered were Mathilda, Lenja, Lore and Baerbe.