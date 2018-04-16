News And Finally

Monday 16 April 2018

Watch a baby polar bear take its first steps outside

Nanook lives at the zoological gardens in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

The little polar bear baby Nanook makes the first steps with her mother outside their cave (Martin Meissner/AP)
By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

An 18-week-old polar bear has been spotted outside for the first time at a German zoo.

Nanook explored her enclosure at the Zoom Erlebniswelt in Gelsenkirchen with her mother, Lara, this weekend. She had been living inside since the day she was born – December 4.

(Martin Meissner/AP)

The lovely little bear spent a few minutes outside, running around on the grass and even taking a dip in the pool.

( Martin Meissner/AP)

Nanook, meaning polar bear in the Inuit language, was named after a public vote. Other names considered were Mathilda, Lenja, Lore and Baerbe.

Mayor of Gelsenkirchen Frank Baranowski revealed the public’s name choice to those gathered around the enclosure.

