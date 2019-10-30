The British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS) has warned people to do what they can to avoid harming hedgehogs in bonfires as November 5 approaches.

Warning to keep an eye out for hedgehogs on Bonfire Night

Hedgehogs can become trapped within the burning piles of wood, which they sometimes nest in.

According to numbers from the UK Mammal Society and Natural England, the hedgehog population in the British countryside has declined by two-thirds since 1995.

So what can you do to hedgehog-proof your bonfire?

The BHPS advises a number of strategies, including avoiding building your bonfire in advance, as well as fencing off your bonfire if possible.

And when it comes to lighting the bonfire, checking beforehand and lighting from one side only can help, allowing any hidden hedgehogs the chance to escape in at least one direction.

PA Media