Warning after woman attempts to drive WW2 grenade to police station

A ferry terminal in Jersey had to be cordoned off while a live Second World War hand grenade was recovered from the boot of a car.

The owner of the car had found the Mills hand grenade in her home, where it had been for decades.

She had been taking it to a police station but called the States of Jersey Police who directed her to the harbour, where a bomb disposal officer recovered it.

Danger UXB



This morning police along with the Bomb Disposal Officer attended at the QE2 Ferry Terminal to recover a WW2 Mills Hand Grenade from a car boot.



The item which contained high explosives has been taken away for disposal. That will be explosive!! pic.twitter.com/PQDo5eYtiV — States of Jersey Police (@JerseyPolice) August 14, 2020

It still contained high explosives and it has been taken away for disposal, the force said.

Following the incident, police urged members of the public who find old firearms or military items in their homes not to touch or move them and contact the police.

PA Media