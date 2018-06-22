News And Finally

Friday 22 June 2018

Want your own podcast but can’t think of a name? This guy is here to help

DadTrak sounds like a hit.

If you want to star in a podcast, one Twitter user will help with a name. (Monkeybusinessimages/Getty)
If you want to star in a podcast, one Twitter user will help with a name. (Monkeybusinessimages/Getty)

By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

Ever since true-crime bombshell Serial exploded into our headphones in 2014, podcasts have been on the up.

With many people being in possession of a smartphone, the ability to make our own podcasts is at our fingertips, but perhaps some are lacking that killer idea for a hit show.

If this is you, search no longer. Twitter user Sean Kelley has got your back.

On Thursday he tweeted an offer to name people’s podcasts – all they had to do was like his tweet.

Some incredible recommendations based on usernames and biographies were suggested.

Star Trek Picard GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
Barack Obama Chicago GIF by Obama - Find & Share on GIPHY
Glamberts GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
Just For Laughs Oprah GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Excellent.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News