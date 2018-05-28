Want to see what Twitter feed would have looked like 10 years ago? Here’s how…

Those scrolling through their feed in 2008 would have have come across mostly controversy-free life updates, along with tidbits from early adopters of the social media site.

Shower, lunch with Rachel, tanning with Rachel, hanging out all day with Rachel, I love my life, don't you? <3 — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) May 24, 2008

I love to eat (possibly expired) egg salad sandwiches at the airport because I like to live on the edge. — Matt Haughey (@mathowie) May 23, 2008

just got off the phone with Newt. Gingrich . Great 35 minute interview. podcast and transcript will go up shortly. — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) May 23, 2008

Contemplating what to do next... I'm kind of hungry... Maybe I'll pop a CD in and grab food.. — Josh McConnell (@joshmcconnell) May 23, 2008

And if you are keen to reminisce how things were like back then, Andy Baio, the former chief technology officer for Kickstarter, has an easy hack that will take you down the memory lane.

Want to see what your Twitter timeline would've looked like 10 years ago today, if you followed all the same people you do now? https://t.co/41a6iQcYhc — Andy Baio (@waxpancake) May 24, 2018

Basically, it involves a simple search code (filter:follows until:2008-05-25 -filter:repliesfilter:follows until:2008-05-25 -filter:replies), which can take you back to any year in the site’s history, showing tweets from the accounts you follow from that time.