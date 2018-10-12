The quick burst of speed was recognisable, as Usain Bolt latched on to a pass.

The quick burst of speed was recognisable, as Usain Bolt latched on to a pass.

Want to see Usain Bolt score his first goal for his new football club?

His first touch was not the best, but his sweet left-foot strike ensured the former sprinter scored his first goal for the Central Coast Mariners.

Bolt, 32, started up front alongside Aston Villa loanee striker Ross McCormack as the Mariners played Macarthur South West United in a friendly.

Wearing the number 95 for the game at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium, it was the last pre-season trial match before the Mariners start their A-League season against the Brisbane Roar on Sunday, October 21.

And it got even better for Bolt, with a simple tap-in for his second after some comical defending.

BOLT HAS HIS BRACE! ⚡️



That's two goals tonight for @usainbolt!! What a moment in sport, don't think limits! #CCMFC 🎥 @FOXFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/0NeIH9i49V — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) October 12, 2018

Press Association