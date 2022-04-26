Wallaby joeys seen emerging from mothers’ pouches

One of the red-necked wallaby joeys emerging from its mother’s pouch (Marwell Zoo/PA)

Two red-necked wallaby joeys have been pictured emerging from their mothers’ pouches at a UK zoo.

The youngsters, who are a few months old, have just recently started to show their faces from the pouches of their mothers, Holly Wallaby and Alison, at Marwell Zoo in Hampshire.

A spokeswoman for the zoo said: “The youngsters are already a few months old but have only just started to peek out from the comfort of their mothers’ pouches.

Expand Close The joeys stay in their pouches until they are around seven-months-old (Marwell Zoo/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The joeys stay in their pouches until they are around seven-months-old (Marwell Zoo/PA)

“Young are born at a very early stage of development, when they are just 2cm to 2.5cm long and weighing less than 1g, around the size of a jellybean.

“Mothers Holly Wallaby and Alison will continue to hold the joeys in their pouches until they are around seven-months-old, after which the youngsters will begin to leave the pouch, but regularly return.”

Expand Close The youngsters were born to first-time mothers Holly Wallaby and Alison (Marwell Zoo/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The youngsters were born to first-time mothers Holly Wallaby and Alison (Marwell Zoo/PA)

Red-necked wallabies, when fully grown, stand between 70cm and 90cm tall and have a tail measuring between 65cm and 75cm which is strong enough to support the weight of the entire animal.

They can be found in south-eastern Australia and on the island of Tasmania.

Senior animal keeper Amy Denny said: “Holly Wallaby and Alison are first-time mothers and they are doing a great job.”