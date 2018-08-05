Wallaby filmed on roadside in Essex

A brief video clip shows a wallaby hopping up and down the side of a road in Essex.

The marsupial shocked carpenter Steven Clack, who caught it in his headlights as he was driving at 5am on Friday.

The wallaby, whose species is native to Australia, New Zealand and New Guinea was seen dashing along a grassy roadside in Panfield, Braintree.

Any one lost a kangaroo my brother saw this in panfield yesterday morning How bizarre🤭 Posted by Gemma Lake Former Clack on Saturday, August 4, 2018

Mr Clack can be heard in the video exclaiming: “It’s a f****** kangaroo.”

His sister, Gemma Lake, took to Facebook to share the video and added “Any one lost a kangaroo my brother saw this in panfield yesterday morning”.

“How bizarre,” she added.

She said that the animal was still on the loose and added: “I can’t believe how far it has got”.

It is not known where the animal came from, although commenters on Facebook speculated it may have escaped from a local farm.

Press Association