Walking Dead comic artist enlists zombies to reinforce Covid-19 safety message

The images warn people to keep their distance (Charlie Adlard)

The artist behind global hit comic book series The Walking Dead has penned a series of illustrations aimed at tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Charlie Adlard, who is from Shrewsbury, has teamed up with Shropshire Council to create images with key public health messages – which feature the zombie menace for which he is famous.

Adlard, who illustrated issues No 7-193 over 15 years, said the art community had been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and things could only return to normal if people followed experts’ advice.

Expand Close Wash your hands. (Charlie Adlard) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wash your hands. (Charlie Adlard)

The hugely successful series, which ended in 2019, was adapted for television by AMC in 2010, bringing the story about a group of zombie apocalypse survivors to the small screen.

The original artwork urges residents to wash their hands and get tested while another, featuring a man trying to run from a shuffling zombie, reminds people to socially distance.

The vivid illustrations will be used by the council to help get key public health messages out to the wider public

Adlard said: “Shropshire has always had a vibrant local arts scene.

Expand Close Get tested. (Charlie Adlard) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Get tested. (Charlie Adlard)

“But the pandemic has had a massive impact on the whole range of organisations working in the county’s cultural sector – theatres, music venues, festivals and museums.

“Our sector makes a huge contribution to Shropshire’s economy, quality of life and communities.

“We need to come back strongly in the future. Lots of local venues have received financial support, but in order to survive we need to see people back enjoying everything Shropshire has to offer.

“To do that, we need everyone to do their bit and follow the measures designed to keep everyone safe.”

PA Media