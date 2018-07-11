Waistcoat Wednesday: England fans prepare for semi with Gareth Southgate tribute

Football fans are getting into the matchday spirit by donning waistcoats in tribute to England manager Gareth Southgate.

Now, as England prepare for the first World Cup semi-final since 1990 fans are showing off their versions of the M&S attire the England boss has been wearing throughout the tournament.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

The craze has united people who didn’t even consider themselves football fans a few weeks ago, buoyed by England’s progress in Russia.

me two weeks ago: ugh when is the world cup over i don’t even care about football



me today: good morning to everyone wearing a waistcoat in solidarity with our great and wise leader who is intent on bringing it home — Emma Blackery (@emmablackery) July 11, 2018

And even those who didn’t own waistcoats.

Never owned a waistcoat, genuinely considering getting one today. #WaistcoatWednesday #ENG — WeAreQPRTV (@WeAreQPRTV) July 11, 2018

In York, little 11-week-old Benjamin was resplendent in a mini waistcoat and knitted “tie”.

There’s even been waistcoats made into cakes in support of the charity Bloodwise UK, which funds research into blood cancer.

Baking efforts for tomorrow’s #WaistcoastWednesday in aid of @bloodwise_uk! Top tip: waistcoat is a difficult shape to carve out of icing... I’m sure they’ll still taste good though🤞 pic.twitter.com/0LaHnZbvaW — Emma Victoria Brown (@chattrboxie) July 10, 2018

The charity is encouraging people getting in on the sartorial trend ahead of the game to make a donation.

It's #WaistcoatWednesday! ⚽️🏠🦁🦁🦁



Text WAISTCOAT to 70800 to give £5 towards lifesaving blood cancer research. T&Cs apply >>> https://t.co/hx90Q92bnR pic.twitter.com/7LpuxDU2ho — Bloodwise (@bloodwise_uk) July 11, 2018

In honour of #WaistcoatWednesday we are asking you to don a waistcoat and text WAISTCOAT to 70800 to donate £5 to @bloodwise_uk and help beat blood cancer. Here’s mine & I think you’ll agree it’s a very strong look! #ItsComingHome #ENGCRO #GarethSouthgate pic.twitter.com/Y5SzXkmweA — George Rainsford (@georgerainsford) July 11, 2018

Celebrities, writers, journalists and more are backing the national side by wearing a waistcoat.

It had to be done. Waistcoat Wednesday coming up. Come on England! ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1BHK9k9Yza — PJ Skinner (@PJSkinnerAuthor) July 10, 2018

Not everyone was quite backing Waistcoat Wednesday though. A typo in a few early tweets sent two phrases into Twitter’s top trends – Waistcoat Wednesday was joined, and surpassed, by Waistcoast Wednesday. Perhaps a breezier version.

I'm really upset about #waistcoastwednesday. Can't @Twitter show #waistcoatwednesday as trending and lump all the misspelling deviants in with those who aren't confusing clothing with shorelines? — Nina Seale (@hirundonova) July 11, 2018

Here’s to Waistcoat Sunday, right?

