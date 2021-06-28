| 13.8°C Dublin

‘Vulnerable’ zebra foal born at Paignton Zoo

A Paignton Zoo keeper said the arrival is ‘great news’ for the zoo and the species as a whole.

By Emily Chudy, PA

A zebra foal from a vulnerable subspecies has been born at Paignton Zoo in Devon.

The female Hartmann’s zebra was born to mother Taru and father Jabali on June 18.

Lisa Britton, curator of mammals at the zoo, said: “This new arrival is great news.

“The Hartmann’s zebra is classed as vulnerable because its population is susceptible to decreasing, so this is a great achievement not only for Paignton Zoo, but for the species as a whole.”

The foal will remain closely with her mother until she is fully weaned at around 10 months of age.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy