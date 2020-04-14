Virtual pub quiz on YouTube raises almost £100,000 for NHS

A quiz master who has raised almost £100,000 for the NHS by running a virtual pub quiz on YouTube says the response has been “overwhelming”.

Jay Flynn, a former pub landlord from Darwen in Lancashire, has raised more than £93,000 for the NHS after a small online quiz he planned went viral when he accidentally made a Facebook event publicising the event public.

Mr Flynn, 38, has previously run pub quizzes and now writes a new set of questions every Thursday for his YouTube audience.

After pubs were forced to close ahead of the UK-wide coronavirus lockdown, Mr Flynn decided to try to raise money after his first quiz attracted a larger-than-expected online audience.

“Thursday night was quiz night, whether I was running them or participating,” Mr Flynn told the PA news agency.

The most recent quiz, held on Mr Flynn’s birthday, reached an audience of 150,000.

Mr Flynn told PA: “I’ve started to get used to it (the large audience) now. It’s weird for me because I’m just behind a camera… It’s not like being stood in Wembley Stadium with 150,000 people all staring at you.”

Those taking part submit their scores to social media, then make an optional donation to the NHS or another chosen charity.

Mr Flynn said: “I know people are struggling at this time, people can’t afford necessarily to think of charities at the moment… if you feel you can donate, great!”

Mr Flynn is planning to run a charity-focused quiz on Saturday with a montage of thanks for key workers, who he said deserved the fundraising from the quiz as they are “on the front line”.

He also takes a brief pause during each Thursday night event to observe the Clap for Carers tribute with his wife, who is an NHS worker.

“It’s the biggest thing I’ve ever done,” Mr Flynn told PA.

“There are people crying out for me to be recognised with awards and all sorts – I’m just an idiot who asks questions in front of a camera.

“It’s quite overwhelming. Knowing I’m making a difference feels really, really good.”

Donations to NHS Charities Together can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/originalvirtualpubquiz

PA Media