Virtual Diwali takes place as revellers find alternative ways to celebrate

People have taken to the internet to celebrate Diwali as England remains under lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19.

Though indoor gatherings outside of support bubbles are not permitted under Covid-19 restrictions, revellers have used video calls, dance, and photos to celebrate this year’s festival of lights.

Himanshi Upadhyaya, a student at the University of Derby, told the PA news agency that she and her family will be celebrating over Zoom.

“Usually, I have friends over for a Diwali feast and games but this year I am preparing a feast for myself because I live alone and we’re in a lockdown,” she said.

“I will be celebrating over Zoom calls with family and friends.”

I'm not usually homesick but it's Diwali and I'm in UK away from home in a lockdown. While video calls make things a tad bit easier, I hope the hustle will be worth it all.

How are you celebrating Diwali this year? 🎉#Diwali2020 @AcademicChatter pic.twitter.com/ocrpdi3sAN — Himanshi Upadhyaya (@theforensicsaga) November 13, 2020

Ms Upadhyaya said she was planning to visit family in India for Diwali, but is now hoping to visit in January instead.

“I did expect some restrictions to be in place,” she told PA.

“I am usually at different locations for Diwali but this year I was expecting to visit my family in India as I haven’t visited them in around two years now.

“The expectation of being home for Diwali made me feel all charged up against all odds during the last few months.”

I want to say a MASSIVE Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating today



I know it will feel different to normal but we are hopeful



Diwali is all about the Victory of Light over Darkness, something we want to see more than anything right now #HappyDiwali #Diwali pic.twitter.com/9leJ2Rcn2I — Dr Amir Khan GP (@DrAmirKhanGP) November 14, 2020

Author and NHS doctor Dr Amir Khan celebrated by posting a dance video on Twitter, stating that this year’s celebration is “different to normal”.

“I want to say a MASSIVE Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating today,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I know it will feel different to normal but we are hopeful… Diwali is all about the victory of light over darkness, something we want to see more than anything right now.”

To everyone celebrating in London and across the world: Happy Diwali!



Whilst it is difficult to not be together with loved ones, let us draw strength from the story of Rama and Sita, which teaches us light will always triumph over darkness, and hope over despair. #Diwali pic.twitter.com/q4nFTGFEUK — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 14, 2020

During the five days of Diwali, Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs traditionally illuminate their homes and work spaces with candles and lanterns.

One of the most popular festivals in the Hindu calendar, Diwali is celebrated to symbolise the victory of light over darkness, and good over evil.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak lit several candles outside 11 Downing Street on Friday ahead of Diwali celebrations, while Mayor of London Sadiq Khan told revellers to “draw strength” from traditional stories.

Mr Khan said on Twitter: “Whilst it is difficult to not be together with loved ones, let us draw strength from the story of Rama and Sita, which teaches us light will always triumph over darkness, and hope over despair.”

