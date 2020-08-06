Virtual clan gathering to be led by 101-year-old

A 101-year-old is to lead a virtual clan gathering as coronavirus forced the centuries-old tradition online.

Clan Farquharson members will gather digitally for a week-long programme of events to celebrate its history, heritage and international community.

It will be led by chief Captain Alwyne Farquharson of Invercauld and will involve music, interviews, virtual tours, film and competitions.

The annual gathering is usually centred on the Ballater Highland Games, which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jonathan Findlay, UK clan president, said: “Scottish clan societies are an important way to celebrate a shared culture and a passion for Scotland’s history and traditions.

Expand Close The gathering is usually centred on the Ballater Highland Games, which has been attended by the Duke of Rothesay (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The gathering is usually centred on the Ballater Highland Games, which has been attended by the Duke of Rothesay (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“While we are unable to meet in person this year, we felt it was important that we find a way to come together for a celebration that will maintain and strengthen our UK and international clan ties.

“We have Clan Farquharson societies in the UK, USA, Canada, Jamaica, Argentina, Australia and New Zealand, plus many other individual clan members right across the globe.

“We are greatly looking forward to connecting with as many of them as possible and to supporting Braemar community in their fundraising appeal to restore the castle.”

More than five million people across the globe have a family connection to the Farquharson clan, which has over 200 associated surnames.

Captain Farquharson of Invercauld is the 16th Baron of Invercauld and Omnalprie.

He is said to have served with distinction in the Royal Scots Greys during the Second World War.

PA Media