Virgin is giving a third off travel for millennials who turn up with an avocado
An interesting take on the shortage of 26-30 railcards.
Virgin Trains has taken a swipe at National Rail’s limited run of 10,000 railcards for 26-30 year olds by releasing its own discount card – involving avocados.
In a tongue-in-cheek reference to millennials’ penchant for the green fruit, Virgin trains offered its own discount to disgruntled millennials who missed out on the new railcard.
26-30 Railcards are now sold out. We apologise to those who had difficulties buying one today. Keep an eye on our social accounts or register your interest here for further updates: https://t.co/2OZv59WEUS— National Railcards (@_Railcards) March 13, 2018
Those between the ages of 26 and 30 will be entitled to 1/3 off travel on Virgin Trains West Coast service if they present photo ID and an avocado at a ticket office. It is valid for first class and normal tickets.
Not only does the Avocard holder have to bring an avocado to the ticket office, they have to keep it with them to present to ticket inspectors on the train.
Didn't bag a Millennial Railcard? Have no fear! Simply present an avocado in place of your railcard when booking your ticket and you'll be entitled to the same fantastic 1/3 off discount for one week only. Full details here: https://t.co/7Dp48RWzgp 🥑 #Avocard #railcard pic.twitter.com/NLhPfbD2yp— Virgin Trains (@VirginTrains) March 13, 2018
It may be a marketing gimmick, but it still has 11 terms and conditions to consider, one of which sounds rather serious:
“Fraudulent use of #Avocard and #Avocard discounted tickets may lead to criminal prosecution.”
Millennials hoping to take advantage of the #Avocard only have until March 20 to do so. If they fancy something meatier, for some reason Peperami has decided to get involved.
Didn't bag a @VirginTrains Millennial #Railcard? Have no fear! Send me your best avocado photo and I’ll send a proper meaty snack to 10 of you! #Avocard pic.twitter.com/5NJ3P3N0Qp— Peperami Animal (@Peperami) March 14, 2018
Press Association