Virgin is giving a third off travel for millennials who turn up with an avocado

In a tongue-in-cheek reference to millennials’ penchant for the green fruit, Virgin trains offered its own discount to disgruntled millennials who missed out on the new railcard.

26-30 Railcards are now sold out. We apologise to those who had difficulties buying one today. Keep an eye on our social accounts or register your interest here for further updates: https://t.co/2OZv59WEUS — National Railcards (@_Railcards) March 13, 2018

Those between the ages of 26 and 30 will be entitled to 1/3 off travel on Virgin Trains West Coast service if they present photo ID and an avocado at a ticket office. It is valid for first class and normal tickets.

Not only does the Avocard holder have to bring an avocado to the ticket office, they have to keep it with them to present to ticket inspectors on the train.