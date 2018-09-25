Is that sleigh bells we hear? Quite possibly.

Viewers delight as first dedicated Christmas movie channel starts – in September

Movie channel True Christmas is now broadcasting an endless supply of festive films to help everyone get in to the spirit of the season.

The Christmas schedule began with just over three months until December 25.

And it seems viewers are lapping up the offering.

Never too early to start watching Christmas films!! 🎄🎅🏼⛄️🎁 #truechristmas — Miss Lambert (@Lambert_Lucy) September 24, 2018

Im watching #TrueChristmas Channel and i aint even ashamed — Jordan Lines (@Jordan_Lines) September 24, 2018

If one festive channel isn’t enough to satisfy your craving, then there’s more set to broadcast as the season gets properly under way.

Movies24 is set to become Christmas24 next month, while Sky Cinema Christmas, Heart TV Christmas and NOW Christmas all start in November.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, kind of.

Press Association