Tuesday 22 October 2019

Video: Snake stung as it attempts to eat another snake

The gruesome Florida wildlife scene has proved popular on Twitter.

A yellowjacket wasp stings a coral snake (Evangeline Cummings)
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

A snake has been captured on video getting stung by an insect as it attempts to eat another snake.

In the clip, an insect, thought to be a yellowjacket wasp, is seen landing on a coral snake, which itself appears to be trying to eat a dead rat snake.

It was taken by Evangeline Cummings, a University of Florida employee, in her back yard in Gainesville.

Ms Cummings said on Twitter she was not sure how the rat snake ended up in the rose bush in the first place, but her favourite theory was that it had been dropped by a hawk.

She told PA: “Snakes are common…but I’ve never seen snake on snake violence let alone the intervening angry wasp!”

