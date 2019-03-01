An endangered right whale and her calf have been sighted swimming with dolphins off the coast of Florida.

Video shows rare whale and calf swimming with dolphins off Florida coast

Researchers said it is “an encouraging sign”, especially as scientists estimate there are just 450 right whales left.

A further seven calves were spotted in February.

This comes after a bleak period where none were found in the last calving season and just five were seen in the previous year.

Right whales typically travel from the coasts of North Atlantic to Georgia and Florida to give birth between December and March.

It is illegal to be within 500 yards (458m) of a right whale.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is urging the public to stay away from the whales as they prepare to migrate north between March and April.

Press Association