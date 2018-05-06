Video shows cute young tigers at Pittsburgh Zoo explore adult enclosure

Two seven-month-old tiger cubs have reached a major milestone at Pittsburgh Zoo, as they explore the adult tiger area for the first time.

This adorable video shows brother and sister cubs Andre and Tesha exploring the large tiger yard after spending the winter gaining their strength in the smaller Amur leopard area.

Posting the video on Facebook, keepers said: “Our seven-month-old Amur tiger cubs have finally graduated to the big tiger yard!” Our seven-month-old Amur tiger cubs have finally graduated to the big tiger yard! They will be outside from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, weather permitting. #zooforall https://pghzoo.me/2jxXQrL Posted by Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium on Saturday, May 5, 2018 The video now has over 10,000 views from animal-lovers.

Lead carnivore keeper Kathy Suthard said: “They loved being outside at Amur leopards so I really thought they would run over each other to get outside into a bigger yard.” Keepers said they let the cubs acclimatise to the tiger backrooms before letting them into the outside enclosure to join their parents Pasha and Terney.

Press Association