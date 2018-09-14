Victoria Beckham sparks carrier bag-wearing trend on social media
The entertaining craze comes after a fashion shoot in which the designer wore a giant carrier bag.
Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has sparked a new craze which sees people taking photos of themselves wearing carrier bags.
The trend stems from a photoshoot in which the former Spice Girl posed inside a giant carrier bag for her eponymous fashion label.
The shoot marked her label’s 10 years in the fashion industry, paying homage to a 2008 Marc Jacobs campaign in which she was photographed sitting in a carrier bag.
Many are now sharing pictures on social media of themselves copying Beckham’s poses, with comedian Celeste Barber a notable and spectacular example.
Aside from placing the carrier bags on their heads, many copied other poses by Beckham such as one in which her legs are poking out of top of the bag.
This season marks the 10 year anniversary of my brand! When Marc Jacobs featured me coming out of a shopping bag a decade ago it really was just the beginning of my journey into the fashion industry. So what better way to illustrate the story of the past ten years than by revisiting the creative? So excited to share this campaign with you shot by the brilliant Juergen Teller. Shop the limited edition tee featuring the campaign on my website now or at #VBDoverSt #VBHongKong x VB #VBSince08
Loose Women panellist and actress Linda Robson gave her own rendition.
Some of those taking part got creative and built on the photoshoot’s formula.
While some have got their animals involved.
Beckham is preparing for her first London Fashion Week show, which will take place on Sunday September 16.
The catwalk show between 9.30am and 10.30am will celebrate her fashion label’s decade in the business.
