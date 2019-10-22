A US veteran was reunited with his dog Patch when he requested to see his pet “one last time” after being admitted to a hospice centre.

Veteran reunited with ‘beloved’ dog after being admitted to hospice centre

John Vincent gave his five-year-old dog Patch to Albuquerque Animal Welfare (AAW) in New Mexico after being admitted to hospice care, however the animal centre was able to reunite the pair on last Thursday.

Posting photos of the two together on Facebook, AAW said: “Yesterday was a special day for a veteran named John Vincent and his beloved dog Patch… Vincent wanted to see his dog one last time.

“We were able to make their final reunion happen… It was such a heart warming moment! They were so happy to see each other and to say their good byes. It was an honour to make this veteran’s final wish come true.”

***Patch has been adopted*** A Special Reunion Yesterday was a special day for a Veteran named John Vincent and his... Posted by Albuquerque Animal Welfare on Friday, October 18, 2019

Danny Nevarez, City Of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department director, told the PA news agency: “We got Patch in the car, we started driving up… during the car ride Patch had his head down on the seat.

“As soon as we turned onto the street of the hospital, he must have sensed it, he jumped up and started whimpering and crying, as if he knew he was about to see Mr Vincent, his owner.

“We put Patch down on Mr Vincent’s lap, and both of them were ecstatic so see each other… Mr Vincent was really excited to see him.

“There wasn’t a person in the room that wasn’t welling up with tears. It was a really neat thing to make happen for Mr Vincent.”

(Albuquerque Animal Welfare)

Patch the dog has now been adopted by a volunteer at AAW, who is also a veteran.

Mr Nevarez explained that Patch’s new owner will be taking the dog to see Mr Vincent at the hospice centre.

He said: “He’s [the volunteer] here five to six times a week helping the homeless pets in Albuquerque.

“Patch is going to a wonderful, wonderful home.”

