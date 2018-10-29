‘Very stubborn’ swan causes rail misery by blocking tracks

Images posted to Twitter showed staff attempting to remove the bird from the tracks using a large stick.

Martin Clitheroe, 43, a train driver from Kent who witnessed the incident, said: “The train crew man on the other side was trying to get the swan to fly away, but obviously stopped as we approached to avoid the swan panicking.

Swan causing chaos on the west coastway! pic.twitter.com/oMA85D3cER — Martin (@martin466004) October 29, 2018

“As we passed, he again attempted to get the swan to move.”

Southern Rail tweeted: “Due to a very stubborn swan on the line between Hove and Worthing, all lines are currently blocked.

“Tickets are currently being accepted on the 700 bus route between Brighton and Littlehampton.”

⚠️ #SNUpdates - Due to a very stubborn swan on the line between Hove and Worthing, all lines are currently blocked.



Tickets are currently being accepted on the 700 bus route between Brighton and Littlehampton. — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) October 29, 2018

Southern Rail said the impasse caused the service to be down for around 40 minutes.

Press Association