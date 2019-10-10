A fox was taken across Bristol by the RSPCA while his head was stuck inside a tyre after rescuers feared removing it would harm him.

‘Very lucky’ fox released into the wild after getting head stuck in a tyre

Inspector Alan Barnes from RSPCA Bristol Animal Rescue Centre (ARC) was called to a storage centre in Bristol on Friday, October 4, after workers found the animal caught up in the predicament.

Mr Barnes said: “The tyre had been discarded outside and the inquisitive fox had been exploring – probably searching for scraps to eat – when he pushed his head through the gap and got well and truly stuck!

“He was wedged and I didn’t want to hurt him by trying to remove him there and then so we took the whole tyre – fox still wedged – over to our Bristol centre.”

Mandy Stone, veterinary manager at Bristol ARC, said: “We used a veterinary lubricant and rubbed it all over his head and neck so we could slowly and carefully manoeuvre him out.

(RSPCA)

“Thankfully, other than being very confused and scared, he wasn’t injured, so Alan was able to release him.”

The animal was nicknamed Michelin by the team who rescued him, as a nod to the Michelin tyre manufacturer, before he was released into the wild.

Mr Barnes said: “Michelin was very lucky to have been spotted in the undergrowth otherwise it could have been an awful demise for him.”

PA Media