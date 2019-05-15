News And Finally

Friday 17 May 2019

Vehicle leaked honey and diesel fuel after overturning in Indiana

Police say the lorry was carrying about 18,600 kilograms of amber honey.

A vehicle which lost control on a road in America leaks honey and diesel fuel (Indiana State Police)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Motorists in Indiana have been urged to avoid what has been described by police as a “sticky situation” after a vehicle overturned, spilling honey and diesel fuel on the road.

The articulated lorry overturned in the early hours of Wednesday morning after the driver reportedly lost control when the vehicle’s front axle apparently failed.

(Indiana State Police)

Police said the lorry was carrying around 18,600 kilograms of amber honey on Interstate 80/94, with at least four of the large honey containers suffering leaks.

Diesel also poured from the vehicle, while three of the highway’s eastbound lanes were closed as a result.

