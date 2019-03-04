Hundreds of owners of Vans trainers are causing a viral sensation by insisting their favourite footwear always lands face up.

Vans fans start ‘off the wall’ social media challenge with their trainers

The sole-searching craze has drawn thousands of views across Twitter as owners throw their beloved footwear in the air in a bid to prove they will land in an upright position.

Tweeters deemed the theory to be “scary true” and insisted no matter how many times they throw the shoes, they always land facing up.

Twitter user @Ibelievethehype appears to have started the challenge by posting a video showing the phenomenon on Saturday evening, saying: “Did you know it doesn’t matter how you throw your vans they land facing up.”

Did you know it doesn't matter how you throw your vans they will land facing up

Their video has received more than 50,000 retweets since.

Twitter user @psycho_mamii also attempted the trick and commented: “I read the theory of how no matter what way you throw vans they land upright and I’ve been entertained for the last 20 minutes.”

Vans owners worldwide have been sharing their best attempts.

I read the theory of how no matter what way you throw vans they land upright and I've been entertained for the last 20 minutes

I learned today that no matter how you throw your vans they always land right side up...

One Twitter user insisted “if your vans don’t land facing up… they’re fake”, leaving many others heartbroken when they could not repeat the feat.

My Vans didn't both land face up?!

Saw a thread on here that said no matter how you throw your Vans they will land upright. I can confirm 😂

Vans, whose company slogan is “off the wall”, declined to comment.

