A VIP London Eye pod was the setting for romance as one couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day with the London skyline behind them.

Valentine’s Day proposal a success as couple get engaged on the London Eye

Ian Day planned the proposal to his partner Jacqui with the help of The Proposers, a proposal and romance planning company who look after the details for the big question.

Jacqui stepped into the London Eye pod unaware of the scene that was about to unfold, with Ian getting down on one knee after they arrived at the top-most viewing point with the sun setting.

When the moment arrived, the singers revealed themselves by belting out John Legend’s All of Me before revealing t-shirts which spelled the question: “Will you marry me?”

Jacqui said yes, adding afterwards: “This was absolutely amazing.

“I had no idea that Ian was planning such a huge surprise, the beautiful sunset, the singers, the t-shirts, it was just so perfect.”

Meanwhile Daisy Amodio, founder of The Proposers, said: “Today was absolutely amazing, and just so wonderful when our hard work and planning comes together to create such a memorable moment.

“Huge congratulations to both Ian and Jacqui.”

Press Association