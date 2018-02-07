News And Finally

Wednesday 7 February 2018

Usain Bolt says he will reward Winter Olympians who strike his famous pose on the podium

A huge bottle of champagne is up for grabs.

Usain Bolt (Martin Rickett/PA)
Usain Bolt (Martin Rickett/PA)

By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

Usain Bolt is offering prizes to athletes who pose like him on the podium.

In a 40-second video posted on Twitter, Bolt expressed admiration for all the athletes preparing to compete in the Winter Olympics starting on Thursday.

“First of all, I could not do the snow, the wind, the cold, I could not do that,” says the Jamaican-born sprinter, who has collected eight gold medals in the summer Olympics.

Bolt offers an extra incentive for athletes to win in Pyeongchang, saying: “Anybody that gets to the top of the podium, and tags me on social media doing my pose, I personally will get you one of these.”

He then gestures to a magnum of GH Mumm champagne.

Bolt became the “Chief Entertainment Officer” for GH Mumm in November 2016.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News