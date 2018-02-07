Usain Bolt says he will reward Winter Olympians who strike his famous pose on the podium

In a 40-second video posted on Twitter, Bolt expressed admiration for all the athletes preparing to compete in the Winter Olympics starting on Thursday.

“First of all, I could not do the snow, the wind, the cold, I could not do that,” says the Jamaican-born sprinter, who has collected eight gold medals in the summer Olympics.

Hey winter athletes, the big moment is now very close!!! I dare you to celebrate your #NextVictory my way :) Post it, tag me and I will send you a great gift, where allowed of course! pic.twitter.com/BQ1Qqse2yw — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) February 7, 2018

Bolt offers an extra incentive for athletes to win in Pyeongchang, saying: “Anybody that gets to the top of the podium, and tags me on social media doing my pose, I personally will get you one of these.”