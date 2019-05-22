A police officer in Massachusetts took in a baby opossum for the night on Tuesday after animal control officials were unavailable to pick it up.

US police officer takes in baby opossum for the night after its siblings died

Quincy Police Department said the opossum was found after its siblings died and, fearing that the animal wouldn’t survive alone, an officer took it into his own home.

Posting photos of the baby to Twitter, the department said: “This evening, Officer Kaes responded to Willard St on a report of a opossum whose two siblings died.

This evening, Officer Kaes responded to Willard St on a report of a opossum whose 2 siblings died. Unable to find a wildlife center to take him, & fearing it may die if left outside, Officer Kaes brought Stone Cold Steve Opossum, as he’s been named, home for the night 💕 pic.twitter.com/B3BcrjYXQb — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) May 22, 2019

“Area residents attempted to contact local wildlife centres, but were unable to find one that could accept the animal this evening.

“Fearing that it may die if left on its own, Officer Kaes brought the little guy home. With a little TLC from Tim, his wife, and children, Stone Cold Steve Opossum (as he has officially been named) appears to be on the mend.”

The department confirmed that Officer Tim Kaes was fostering the opposum for the night, with the intention of placing the animal in a wildlife centre on Wednesday.

