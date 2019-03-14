A section of road in the US was shut down on Thursday while wildlife officials moved a family of bears which had made a den on the central reservation.

US police move bears which had set up home in the middle of a road

Massachusetts police shut down a stretch of Route 2 in Templeton while environmental police tranquillised the mother bear and relocated her and her cubs to a safer location in a nearby forest.

“Nothing but the bear necessities,” said police, explaining the situation in a statement on Facebook.

Nothing but the bear necessities This morning, all traffic on Route 2 in Templeton was stopped, to allow Massachusetts... Posted by Massachusetts State Police on Thursday, March 14, 2019

“Thank you all for bearing with us, while we had traffic stopped to allow this to happen,” they added.

Authorities say the bears had to be moved as a precaution to ensure their own safety as well as the safety of motorists.

Route 2 is a four-lane road and was shut down for about 45 minutes.

State police tweeted that “everything went beary well” with the move.

Press Association