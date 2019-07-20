US police are asking criminals not to commit crime because it is too hot

Police across the US are appealing to criminals to stop committing crimes – because it is just too hot.

Much of the United States is in the midst of a heatwave, with temperatures in major cities on the east coast and the Midwest rising to 38C or more.

Due to the extreme heat, the Park Forest Police Department is officially cancelling all criminal activity for today and... Posted by Park Forest Police Department on Friday, July 19, 2019

And in that context, it seems some police forces are hoping criminals will help them out by halting any nefarious deeds.

Park Forest Police Department in Illinois wrote on Facebook: “Due to the extreme heat, the Park Forest Police Department is officially cancelling all criminal activity for today and tomorrow. It is just too hot to be outside committing crimes.”

They instead suggested criminals might like to “Netflix and chill, literally, with the air conditioner set to 68 degrees”.

HEAT ADVISORY: ALL CRIMINAL ACTIVITY IS BEING PUT ON HOLD UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE - It is going to be extremely hot. MPD is advising all criminals to stay inside until further notice. However, if you should choose to ignore the friendly advice, officers are ready & staying hydrated pic.twitter.com/ElYpvj19OT — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) July 20, 2019

Braintree Police Department in Massachusetts asked “anyone thinking of doing criminal activity to hold off until Monday”, describing the weather as “straight up hot as soccer balls out there”.

They added: “Conducting criminal activity, in this extreme heat, is next level henchmen status, but also very dangerous.”

Another Massachusetts force, Malden Police Department, joined in saying: “All criminal activity is being put on hold until further notice.”

But they added that “if you should choose to ignore the friendly advice, officers are ready & staying hydrated”.

And it seems some criminals may have been on board with the proposition.

Officer Justin Malachowski would like to extend a big thank you to everyone who cancelled their crimes and stayed... Posted by Park Forest Police Department on Friday, July 19, 2019

Park Forest PD posted a a follow up reading: “Officer Justin Malachowski would like to extend a big thank you to everyone who cancelled their crimes and stayed indoors today. Because of you, he got to enjoy a cold and delicious afternoon Slurpee from 7-Eleven without interruption.”

And in a third post on Saturday they added: “The crime cancellation is still in effect until tomorrow, so please no criminaling.”

PA Media