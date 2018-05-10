News And Finally

Thursday 10 May 2018

US police actually responded to an emergency call about a ferret under a couch

‘Well, that’s a first,’ said the Illinois department on Twitter.

A tweet and an officer with a ferret after a rescue in Dixon, Illinois.
A tweet and an officer with a ferret after a rescue in Dixon, Illinois.

By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

If there was ever proof needed that police go above and beyond to serve their citizens then how about this 911 call from Illinois?

Dixon Police described the unusual request for assistance on Twitter by simply saying: “Well, that’s a first…”

The accompanying picture showed the police log and call details: “Ferret in the house under the couch”.

The force later posted pictures of the rescued ferret with one of their officers and a call dispatcher.

They asked: “Alright Dixon, who’s missing their ferret?”

For anyone doing a double-take on the whole situation, spare a thought for what happened when the call first came in.

And of course there were ferret/police crossover puns.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News