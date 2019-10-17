News And Finally

Saturday 19 October 2019

US officer pulls man from car – seconds before it is hit by a train

Ruben Correa pulled the unconscious driver from his vehicle with just seconds to spare.

The officer has been hailed a hero (Utah Highway Patrol)
The officer has been hailed a hero (Utah Highway Patrol)

By Megan Baynes, PA

A police officer from Utah has been hailed a hero after he rescued a man who had crashed on to a train track, seconds before the car was hit by an oncoming train.

Ruben Correa, a Utah Highway Patrol Trooper, pulled the unconscious driver from his vehicle with just moments to spare.

The officer had been nearby when he responded to the call of a car on the tracks.

He ran to the car and can be heard shouting “Get out of here. We got a train coming!” as he pulled the man from his vehicle.

Mr Correa said: “At that point, I actually wasn’t really thinking, I was just doing my job.”

Colonel Michael Rapich added: “An incredible and heroic action by Trooper Ruben Correa. We are so grateful that the Driver and Trooper are safe after this extremely close call. Well done Trooper Correa!”

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News