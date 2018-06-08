US governor candidate kisses husband in advert to annoy Donald Trump

Accompanied by their two children, Rich Madaleno, a Democrat running in Maryland, is seen kissing Mark Hodge at the end of the 30-second advert – before saying “take that, Trump”.

I'm running to deliver progressive results and stand up to @realDonaldTrump. Check out our new ad and then help us send our #TakeThatTrump message by contributing right now - https://t.co/d9fcvlegi8 pic.twitter.com/GkgJVU8wm2 — Rich Madaleno (@RichMadaleno) June 7, 2018

The advert is running on local news outlets in the area but also on Fox & Friends on Fox News in Washington DC, a show the US president is famed for watching.

“The refrain is ‘take that, Trump’ – so we wanted to make sure the president had an opportunity to see this ad, and went with the network he tunes into,” Madaleno’s campaign manager Keith Presley told USA Today.