US firefighters rescue man stuck inside vineyard fan

The man was trapped inside a large fan at a vineyard for two days (Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

US firefighters have rescued a man who was trapped for two days inside a large fan at a California vineyard.

The man was discovered on Tuesday by a deputy responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near the winery in Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy saw a hat on a piece of farming equipment and found the man stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan.

Expand Close A suspicious vehicle was seen parked in the area (Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office via AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A suspicious vehicle was seen parked in the area (Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

“The man indicated he liked to take pictures of the engines of old farm equipment,” the statement said.

“After a thorough investigation, which revealed the farm equipment wasn’t antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery.”

The 38-year-old man required medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery.

Expand Close The man claimed to be interested in farm machinery (Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office via AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The man claimed to be interested in farm machinery (Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

The man will be charged with trespassing and drug possession as well as violations of a probation case, the statement said.

Vineyard fans are used to circulate air across vines to keep grapes from freezing during colder months.