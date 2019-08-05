News And Finally

Tuesday 6 August 2019

Upward lightning on Guatemala mountain captured in striking video

The storm at Volcan de Agua was shot by Alyssa Barrundia.

Upward lightning in Guatemala (Alyssa Barrundia)
Upward lightning in Guatemala (Alyssa Barrundia)

By Alistair Mason, PA

Upward lightning shooting from the top of a mountain has been captured on camera by an amateur photographer.

Alyssa Barrundia, a missionary living in Guatemala, captured the spectacle at Volcan de Agua in the south of the Central American country on Friday.

Posted by Alyssa Barrundia on Thursday, August 1, 2019

Ms Barrundia said it was the second time in the past few weeks the striking spectacle had occurred at the volcano, but the first time she had witnessed it personally.

“It was quite spectacular,” she told PA.

ipanews_654c1f39-043c-447f-9502-671f5256c17e_embedded2619330
The upward lightning was spotted at Guatemala’s Volcan de Agua (Alyssa Barrundia)

Upward lightning happens when an enhanced electrical field is focused into the tip of a tall object, such as a building or – in this case – a mountain.

It is often triggered by a nearby cloud-to-ground lightning strike boosting the electrical field in the area.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News