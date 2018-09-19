University caretaker enjoys trip to Jamaica paid for by student crowdfunding

A much-loved caretaker who was surprised with money for flights to Jamaica paid for by students at the university where he works has now made the trip.

Some 230 University of Bristol students chipped in to raise £1,500 to send Herman Gordon and his wife Denise on a trip back to his home country.

Video of him being surprised with the cash for flights went viral earlier this summer.

It included a letter to Herman, who works in a university library, thanking him for “all the positive energy you have given to us throughout the years”.

“You have brightened many of our days and we want you to know that we love and appreciate you,” the letter said.

Mr Gordon moved to the UK aged 12 as part of the Windrush generation and hasn’t been back to the island for almost a decade.

Students who opted to help Herman described him as “the epitome of happiness”.

Now in Jamaica, Mr Gordon paid tribute to the kind-hearted students saying: “God bless you all. Everybody will see this and think that I’m a trillionaire.”

The students’ generosity has been matched by Sandals Resorts where the couple kicked off their holiday with a two-night stay at Sandals Royal Caribbean Resort & Private Island in Montego Bay.

It comes just a few weeks after the couple celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.

Mrs Gordon added: “I just wanted to say thank you to all the University of Bristol students for this gift that they have given to me and Herman.”

As well as their stay at Sandals, where they sipped champagne, dined on the beach, received messages, and enjoyed a boat tour, the couple are due to visit family in Kingston.

Details of the Gordons’ trip have been shared on the Bristruths Facebook page where the idea to help Mr Gordon first materialised back in May.

“We’re delighted to say that Herman loved his holiday at a five-star resort in Jamaica along with his wife Denise,” it said in a post.

“Bristruths would like to thank all the Bristol students who made this possible.”

